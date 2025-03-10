Rihanna slaps back with two-word response to fan who hates her sons’ names

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rihanna slyly hit back at a fan who criticized the names of her two young sons on social media.

The Fenty Beauty founder on Saturday posted photos on Instagram of her sons to underscore what women are capable of to mark International Women’s Day.

“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman … my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” she captioned the pictures of the two boys after birth, indicating that they were the first public images of her 2-year-old son, RZA, and year-old son, Riot.

“And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses … don’t ask, a lot was happening,” she added.

Some people responding wondered if the “Umbrella” singer secretly had a third baby whose photo she was posting since she previously shocked fans in 2023 when she presented her pregnancy with Riot during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

One person used the post as an opportunity to criticize the children’s names.

“I hate their names so bad,” the critic wrote in a since-deleted comment.

“Ok tatiana,” Rhianna responded, deadpan, apparently unimpressed with the Instagram user’s name.

The “Diamonds” singer, who shares her sons with rapper husband A$AP Rocky, has previously spoken about the boys’ names in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last month.

Rihanna shares two sons named RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky ( Getty Images for The Daily Front )

She told the publication that Riot was named by Pharrell Williams. “He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl because he had seen something online,” she told the publication.

“Pharrell is very deep. He’s not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is,” she added.

The name Riot also has a musical connection as A$AP Rocky collaborated with Williams on the track “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).”

Rihanna also reflected on Rocky as a dad, telling Harper’s Bazaar that the “greatest thing” about him is seeing him be a dad. His pureness. His charm.”

She added: “I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me. And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”

As her sons have grown, Rihanna reflected on what personality traits she has begun to see in them. “RZA is just an empath,” she said about her older son.

“He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything,” she said.

Meanwhile, she described Riot as “hilarious” and someone who always “wants to sing.”

“When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing,” she said.

“And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.”

She added: “I don’t know where he came from, dude.”