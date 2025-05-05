This year’s event in New York City celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibit focuses almost exclusively on menswear, with a particular emphasis on Black dandyism. So, we’re expecting to see spectacular renditions of a classic black and white tuxedo.
However, the dress code is “Tailored for You,” which is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and incite creative interpretation,” according to Vogue. This means guests will enter the Metropolitan Museum of Art in clothes that reflect their personal styles.
Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams are this year’s stars joining Anna Wintour as co-chairs. The 2025 committee includes Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Edward Enniful, Ayo Ediebiri, Jeremy O Harris, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Janelle Monáe, Sha’Carri Richardson, USHER, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, and Kara Walker.
The Independent is following along live to bring you all the very best looks from the red carpet. Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.
Raúl Domingo
Lewis Hamilton
Colman Domingo
Ego Nwodim
Emma Chamberlain
