Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Gala 2025: The best dressed stars on the red carpet - live

The theme of tonight’s event is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’

Amber Raiken
in New York
Monday 05 May 2025 17:55 EDT
Comments
Related: Blake Lively's Met Gala Outfits Through The Years.

The 2025 Met Gala is officially in full swing, with celebrities walking the blue carpet in New York City in their best suits, ties, and gowns.

This year’s event in New York City celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibit focuses almost exclusively on menswear, with a particular emphasis on Black dandyism. So, we’re expecting to see spectacular renditions of a classic black and white tuxedo.

However, the dress code is “Tailored for You,” which is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and incite creative interpretation,” according to Vogue. This means guests will enter the Metropolitan Museum of Art in clothes that reflect their personal styles.

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams are this year’s stars joining Anna Wintour as co-chairs. The 2025 committee includes Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Edward Enniful, Ayo Ediebiri, Jeremy O Harris, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Janelle Monáe, Sha’Carri Richardson, USHER, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, and Kara Walker.

The Independent is following along live to bring you all the very best looks from the red carpet. Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

Raúl Domingo

Raúl Domingo, husband of Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo, wore a glitter purple tuxedo and a matching silk shirt with a bow by Valentino. Domingo also opted for small hoop earrings and statement rings
Raúl Domingo, husband of Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo, wore a glitter purple tuxedo and a matching silk shirt with a bow by Valentino. Domingo also opted for small hoop earrings and statement rings (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton stunned in a white tuxedo and matching silk bowtie. He had a silver and gold brooch attached to his jacket, as he completed his look with a white beret, diamond earrings, and gold rings
Lewis Hamilton stunned in a white tuxedo and matching silk bowtie. He had a silver and gold brooch attached to his jacket, as he completed his look with a white beret, diamond earrings, and gold rings (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo wore a custom blue robe by Valentino. The look included white fabric chest armor, which he completed with a diamond statement necklace
Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo wore a custom blue robe by Valentino. The look included white fabric chest armor, which he completed with a diamond statement necklace (Getty Images)
The ‘Four Seasons’ star had an outfit change on the red carpet. His second look was a white and black striped jacket, with a black rose-shaped pin on it. He also wore for pants and a polka dot tie
The ‘Four Seasons’ star had an outfit change on the red carpet. His second look was a white and black striped jacket, with a black rose-shaped pin on it. He also wore for pants and a polka dot tie (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim wore a classic black suit with a ruffled skirt and matching pants. She added a long diamond necklace and diamond earrings, paired with red heels and a feathered back bow in her hair
Ego Nwodim wore a classic black suit with a ruffled skirt and matching pants. She added a long diamond necklace and diamond earrings, paired with red heels and a feathered back bow in her hair (Getty Images)
Nwodim’s black jacket featured rainbow buttons along the sleeves, which matched the multicolored buttons attached to her black-painted nails
Nwodim’s black jacket featured rainbow buttons along the sleeves, which matched the multicolored buttons attached to her black-painted nails (Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain stunned on the blue carpet in a tight-fitted, navy vest dress with white stripes and a large cut-out on the side by Courrèges. She paired the backless look with see-through black gloves and clear sunglasses
Emma Chamberlain stunned on the blue carpet in a tight-fitted, navy vest dress with white stripes and a large cut-out on the side by Courrèges. She paired the backless look with see-through black gloves and clear sunglasses (Getty Images)
Chamberlain, serving as a red carpet correspondent for ‘Vogue’ at the gala, sported bleached short hair. Her dress featured a long train and a black strap across the back
Chamberlain, serving as a red carpet correspondent for ‘Vogue’ at the gala, sported bleached short hair. Her dress featured a long train and a black strap across the back (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in