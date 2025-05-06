Chronically late Rihanna debuts baby bump on Met Gala red carpet hours after livestream ends
Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, confirmed her pregnancy earlier in the night
Rihanna has, at long last, made her Met Gala red carpet entrance.
She was seen holding a baby bump, confirming her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.
The “Umbrella” singer strolled onto the grounds of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at about 10 p.m. — long after Vogue’s red carpet livestream ended.
Rihanna holds the record for the latest Met Gala red carpet arrival, clocking in at 10:15 p.m. in 2023.
In a head-to-toe Marc Jacobs ensemble fitting the theme — “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” — Rihanna wowed in an oversized floppy top hat, suit-inspired gown, cropped blazer, and black and white vintage-looking pumps. The midsection of the gown was a pinstriped corset that hugged her growing baby bump.
The gown’s skirt appeared to be an oversized suit jacket, with its arms tied at the back and the collar wrapping around her midsection to accentuate her bump.
Her accessories included an undone polka dotted bow tie and a semi-matching pocket square.
Fans immediately praised Rihanna’s look on social media after she made her long-awaited entrance.
“Wow Rihanna!!! Fave look definitely,” one fan wrote.
“FASHIONABLY LATE BUT WON,” someone else said.
Rihanna’s appearance came hours after A$AP Rocky spoke to reporters about their growing family.
“It feels amazing, you know,” Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky told reporters who congratulated him Monday after outlets reported the couple was expecting their third child.
“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments