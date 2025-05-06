Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chronically late Rihanna debuts baby bump on Met Gala red carpet hours after livestream ends

Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, confirmed her pregnancy earlier in the night

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Monday 05 May 2025 22:09 EDT
Comments
Rihanna made her Met Gala 2025 red carpet arrival after hours of anticipation
Rihanna made her Met Gala 2025 red carpet arrival after hours of anticipation (Getty Images)

Rihanna has, at long last, made her Met Gala red carpet entrance.

She was seen holding a baby bump, confirming her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

The “Umbrella” singer strolled onto the grounds of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at about 10 p.m. — long after Vogue’s red carpet livestream ended.

Rihanna holds the record for the latest Met Gala red carpet arrival, clocking in at 10:15 p.m. in 2023.

In a head-to-toe Marc Jacobs ensemble fitting the theme — “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” — Rihanna wowed in an oversized floppy top hat, suit-inspired gown, cropped blazer, and black and white vintage-looking pumps. The midsection of the gown was a pinstriped corset that hugged her growing baby bump.

The gown’s skirt appeared to be an oversized suit jacket, with its arms tied at the back and the collar wrapping around her midsection to accentuate her bump.

Rihanna made her Met Gala red carpet entrance at about 10 p.m.
Rihanna made her Met Gala red carpet entrance at about 10 p.m. (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Her accessories included an undone polka dotted bow tie and a semi-matching pocket square.

Fans immediately praised Rihanna’s look on social media after she made her long-awaited entrance.

Rihanna was sporting black and white vintage-looking shoes
Rihanna was sporting black and white vintage-looking shoes (Getty Images)

“Wow Rihanna!!! Fave look definitely,” one fan wrote.

“FASHIONABLY LATE BUT WON,” someone else said.

Rihanna was fashionably late to the Met Gala red carpet
Rihanna was fashionably late to the Met Gala red carpet (Getty Images)

Rihanna’s appearance came hours after A$AP Rocky spoke to reporters about their growing family.

“It feels amazing, you know,” Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky told reporters who congratulated him Monday after outlets reported the couple was expecting their third child.

“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala
A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala (Invision)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in