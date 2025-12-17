Amber Davies became emotional as she admitted that the “Strictly bubble has burst” as she reflected on her time on the show.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday (16 December), the former Love Islander revealed that she “can’t stop crying” ahead of the upcoming finale.

“These are the last few days, and I just feel so grateful,” Davies said, before turning to partner Nikita Kuzmin and telling him she wants to “cherish every single last moment” the pair will share.

Becoming emotional, Davies said: “Sorry, why am I acting like we’re never going to see each other again?”

She added, “I’m really bad at saying goodbye.”