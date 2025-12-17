Karoline Leavitt hits out at 'disingenuous' Vanity Fair

Karoline Leavitt has criticised what she says is a “disingenuous” Vanity Fair article, after Chief of Staff Susie Wiles called out the publication for allegedly changing the context of her words.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine published on Tuesday (16 December), Wiles described Donald Trump as having an “alcoholic's personality" and said that Vice President JD Vance had been a “conspiracy theorist for a decade.”

Wiles has since called the article a “hit piece”, which she says disregarded "significant context" to “paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative” about the Trump administration.

Responding to the article, the White House press secretary told reporters that “bias of omission was clearly present” in the article, before criticising the media for often “leaving out important context”.

Ms Leavitt was one of a number of prominent Trump administration figures to feature in close-up photos on Vanity Fair’s Instagram.