Huge explosion in Gaza as Israeli military launch next stage of ground offensive

A huge blast erupted in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military launched the next stage of its ground offensive on Thursday (21 August).

Israel started its new offensive after plans to take over Gaza City were approved, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians expected to be ordered to evacuate.

The planned offensive has triggered global outrage, including from UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and in Israel among families of the remaining hostages.

Hamas has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for a 60-day truce and the release of half the remaining hostages, though Israel and the United States have not yet responded.