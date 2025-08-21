Man arrested after crashing his drug drone into home

A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his drone carrying drugs into a residential property in Florida.

Doorbell camera footage shows Jason Brooks, 49, knocking on the door of a property after the device went down in a back garden on Tuesday (19 August).

The property owners were startled when they heard a loud bang at around 1.30am, so went out to investigate where they discovered the drone with bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl attached.

The residents called the police, who found Brooks in the property’s driveway where he claimed he was searching for a lost drone.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office then arrested Brooks, who is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver with a suspected license.