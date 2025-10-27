Family of woman who died after fake weight loss jab call for black market clampdown

The family of a woman who died after being injected with fake weight loss jabs are calling for a black market clampdown, insisting “more needs to be done” to those who illegally administer the medication.

The daughters of 53-year-old Karen McGonigal told ITV News how she died in May - days after she was illegally administered a £20 dose of what she thought was Mounjaro. ITV News reports one person has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned the public against purchasing weight-loss medications from unregulated sources and ‘lining the pockets of criminals.’