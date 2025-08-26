Moment man walking dog chased before fatal stabbing in Essex

Three men who called themselves the three musketeers chased down a man walking his dog before he was stabbed to death in a street, a court has heard.

Kieran Shepherd walked his pet before being chased by three men in broad daylight in Great Baddow near Chelmsford in Essex in 2024, CCTV footage played to jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court showed.

Joseph Dawe, 20, of Greenland Gardens, Great Baddow, Zack O’Keeffe, 20, of Stafford Green, Langdon Hills, Basildon, and Harrison Carpenter, 20, of Ben Wilson Link, Springfield, all deny murder and are on trial.