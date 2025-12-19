Erika Kirk blamed “the enemy” after her iPad containing her speech failed during her appearance at TurningPointUSA’s AmericaFest.

The widow of TurningPoint founder and podcaster Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead earlier this year, was greeted on stage by a pyrotechnic display on Thursday 18 December.

But the new CEO of the organization was forced to ad-lib the start of her speech after her iPad would not turn on.

“The enemy has thrown a lot of curve balls at us today,” she said. “And one of them is the fact that my entire speech has been wiped because my iPad won’t even turn on.”