Ed Davey twirls baton in marching band to kick off Lib Dem conference

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey kicked off his party’s conference in Bournemouth on Saturday (20 September), twirling a baton at the head of a marching band.

A big fan of a lively stunt, Davey lead the Vectis Corps of Drums as they performed Tony Christie’s Is This The Way To Amarillo?

Sir Ed told Lib Dem activists that the party would campaign for “change” in tune with “British values” before criticising Reform leader Nigel Farage for making things up, saying, “He’s not a patriot.”