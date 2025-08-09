Watch: Anti-migrant and anti-racism protests held in Bristol

Anti-immigration protesters gathered in Bristol waving Union Jacks and chanting, with signs reading “Stop immigration, start deportation” among many on display (Saturday, 9 August).

Nearby, anti-racism protesters gathered outside the Mercure Brigstow Hotel in Bristol for a 'Defend Refugees, Stand Up To Facism' rally on Saturday in opposition.

Avon and Somerset Police pledged a “robust” response to any disorder, maintaining a significant presence in the area.

The events reflect growing friction over immigration in the UK, with police in different cities across England bracing for possible demonstrations this weekend amid the far right’s promotion of protests across multiple locations.