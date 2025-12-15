Benjamin Netanyahu says he sent Anthony Albanese a letter warning that the "Australian government's policy was promoting and encouraging antisemitism" in the country four months before the Bondi Beach attack.

At least 15 people were killed in an antisemitic terrorist attack after two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating the start of Hanukkah.

Hundreds had gathered for an event called Chanukah by the Sea near a children’s park when the attack was launched on Sunday evening (14 December).

The Israeli prime minister accused the Australian government of doing "nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia."

"You did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country," Mr Netanyahu added.