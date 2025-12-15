Moment Lily Allen brings Dakota Johnson out as ‘Madeline’ on SNL

Lily Allen was joined on Saturday Night Live by Dakota Johnson, who played the infamous “Madeline” in a surprise cameo.

Allen, 40, was performing the track from the West End Girl album on Saturday (13 December) when Johnson appeared on stage to offer Madeline’s version of events.

She then walked up behind Allen and planted a kiss on her cheek, as she said: “Love and light, Madeline.”

In October, the singer launched her first album in seven years. It has been widely reported to refer to the circumstances around her divorce from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

In interviews, Allen has insisted that Madeline in both tracks is a “fictional character”.