BBC Chair Samir Shah considering how to respond to ‘litigious fellow’ Trump

BBC chair Samir Shah has said he is considering how to respond to "litigious fellow" Donald Trump after the US president threatened legal action against the broadcaster following the selective editing of his speech outside the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 in a Panorama episode.

A leaked memo raised concerns that clips of Mr Trump's speech had been spliced together to give the impression he had told supporters he would walk to the US Capitol with them to "fight like hell".

Director-general Tim Davie and the head of BBC News, Deborah Turness, resigned over the episode, which aired the week before the 2024 US elections.

When asked about whether Mr Trump would be suing the BBC, Mr Shah told BBC News: "I do not know that yet, but he's a litigious fellow, so we should be prepared for all outcomes."