BBC Panorama Trump speech edit was ‘designed to deceive’, says Andrew Marr

The BBC Panorama Trump speech edit was “designed to deceive”, former BBC News political editor Andrew Marr has said.

BBC director general Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness both stepped down on Sunday over accusations the Panorama documentary Trump: A Second Chance? misled viewers by editing a speech the US president gave on January 6 2021.

Former political editor for BBC News, Andrew Marr, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (10 November) to share his views.

He said: “You never ever do an edit like that, that is designed to deceive.”