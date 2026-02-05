Alistair Campbell has claimed disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson was always drawn to “powerful men with money”.

Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last week appear to show that Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government.

Campbell, who worked alongside Mandelson to devise “New Labour” in the 1990s, gave insight into his character on the The Rest is Politics podcast with Rory Stuart on Wednesday (4 Feburary).

Claiming he himself was “naturally very suspicious about very, very wealthy people”, Campbell said: “I think there's something in Peter that he's drawn to them, finds them interesting, finds them attractive.”