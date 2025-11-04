Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘new man’ rumours after Eamonn Holmes split

Television presenter Ruth Langsford has address rumours she is dating a “new man” following a picture of her posted on social media.

The Loose Women presenter revealed an AI image of her with a man had been posted on Facebook, with a fake story claiming they had met in Belfast and started a new relationship.

Langsford, who split from Eamonn Holmes in 2024 after more than 20 years together, addressed the rumours on Tuesday’s episode of Loose Women.

She said: “According to this article on Facebook, I met this man when we were childhood sweethearts when I grew up in Belfast, which I didn’t.”

Fellow panellist Jane Moore expressed her concerns, saying it was “scary”.

Langsford then joked: “He’s not bad, if that’s you and you are watching...”