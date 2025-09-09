Prince William cracked a baking joke as he and the Princess of Wales charmed guests at the Sunningdale Women’s Institute on Monday (8 September).

The royal visit marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Her Majesty was a member of the WI for 80 years, joining in 1943 and serving as president of the Sandringham branch from 2003 until her passing in 2022.

Footage showed the Duke and Duchess enjoying cake and tea while chatting with members in a small Berkshire hall.

“They’re brilliant!” William added, praising the cakes.

Queen Elizabeth II was the WI’s patron and remained closely involved throughout her reign.