Piers Morgan erupted into a savage rant about the “vitriolic” Duke of Sussex live on air, following Prince Harry’s return to the UK.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (11 September), the broadcaster butted heads with panellist Ashley James, who praised the royal as a “dedicated” individual who has “done so much for mental health”.

Interrupting James mid-sentence, the 60-year-old questioned his impact on the mental health of the royal family. “You’re painting him as an idyllic picture of this heroic character. He has renounced royal duty, but he’s kept the royal titles so he can continue making money.”

James fired back at Morgan, who claimed that Harry stepped back from the royal family due to “relentless media intrusion, with your mouth being one of those mouth pieces”.