Molly-Mae Hague made a heartfelt gesture to Tommy Fury in an update to their home shared on her Instagram stories on Friday, 22 August.

A video shows pictures being hung up in a hallway, including the moment the former Love Island stars became engaged in 2023.

Other photographs included one of their daughter, Bambi.

Hague and Fury split in 2024 before confirming they were back together in 2025.

While promoting his documentary, Fury was grilled on whether the pair are still engaged, telling BBC Breakfast with a smile: "Who knows."