The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a surprise appearance in a documentary celebrating 70 years of Disneyland.

The royal couple, alongside many other famous faces, feature in a trailer for ABC’s The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland, which will be released on Sunday (21 September) in the US.

In the teaser, which dropped on Monday (15 September), Harry says that Space Mountain was “one of his favourites”, before Meghan interjects and says it is “still one of your favourite rides”.

Other fans of the theme park that will feature in the documentary include Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Patrick Warburton and Tiffany Haddish.