Kim Kardashian has blamed ChatGPT for making her fail legal tests.

While participating in Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series on Monday (3 November), the 45-year-old revealed that she used the AI bot, which she called her “toxic friend”, whilst she was studying for exams.

She told All Fair’s costar Teyana Taylor that she uses the tool for “legal advice”, though its answers are always “wrong”.

“It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, ‘You made me fail’…and it will talk back to me.”

She revealed that she has berated the tool for making her fail, though it will respond: “This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answers all along.”