Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of her lavish "Kim Air" private jet in a video from her family getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

The reality TV star, 44, took her and Khloe Kardashian's children on board the luxurious aircraft as they jetted off to Mexico.

Video that Kim shared on Sunday, 24 August, showed her surprising her son Saint, nine, by revealing that his friend would be joining them on the trip.

Saint was accompanied by his cousins True, seven, and Tatum, three.

Kim's Instagram post also included photographs from the activities the family enjoyed on their getaway, including camel rides and a water park trip.