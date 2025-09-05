The Princess of Wales shielded a group of school children from rain as she and the Prince of Wales visited London's Natural History Museum on Thursday, 4 September.

Kate debuted her new lighter blonde hairstyle for the first time as she and William met a group of primary school children studying the attraction’s pond.

A downpour fell a few minutes into the royal couple's visit, prompting Kate to hold up her umbrella over some of the Kender Primary school youngsters. She told the teachers, “Let them go in, let’s take them inside, it’s pouring.”

Kate’s new hairstyle, a departure from her usual brunette locks, got wet as she helped guide the children inside. She was pictured smiling as she moved them under cover.