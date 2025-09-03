First Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant exits show after kitchen disaster

The Great British Bake Off has claimed its first baker of the new series, with 30-year-old scientist Hassan leaving the tent after a disastrous Swiss Roll.

The Channel 4 show returned for its 16th season on Tuesday (2 September), where 12 contestants tackled Swiss Rolls and Fondant Fancies. While Nataliia was named Star Baker for her Ukrainian-inspired showstopper, Hassan struggled to recover from his failed first bake.

Prue Leith was quick to dub his cake “disastrous” and Hassan admitted he was “a bit upset” but said he had enjoyed the experience.