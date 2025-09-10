Eddie Izzard fights back tears as she opens up on family tragedy on Loose Women

Eddie Izzard became emotional live on air when discussing her relationship with her brother.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (9 September), the comedian was asked about her elder sibling Mark, who Izzard said is “50 per cent the same and 50 per cent different” to her.

Describing how their mother died following a cancer diagnosis when they were young children, Izzard said that Mark had to “take on all of the pressure”. She added: “I was clinging on to him, but he was clinging on to no one.”

Fighting back tears, the 63-year-old said that the time period was “not easy” for her but “really hard for him”, something she had not realised at first.