David Beckham poked fun at wife Victoria's cooking skills while preparing a roast dinner for the couple's parents on Sunday (19 October).

In a post to Instagram, Victoria can be heard asking David whether he needs any help with the food, with the former football responding: "Absolutely not, stay away - we are not making a cheese and ham toastie."

Downing a shot of tequila every time the in-laws are mentioned, David later admits to having drunk "eight" of them ahead of his extended family's arrival.