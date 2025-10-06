Victoria Beckham ‘surprised’ by positive response to viral moment in husband David’s Netflix show
‘I didn’t love me in that documentary,’ admits former Spice Girl
Victoria Beckham has said she was shocked by the positive response to a viral moment in her husband David’s Netflix documentary.
The 51-year-old former Spice Girl delighted viewers with the now-viral moment in her husband David’s 2023 Netflix documentary, Beckham, in which she claimed to have been raised a “working-class girl”.
After she says this, David pokes his head around the door and tells her to “be honest”, before asking her to tell viewers what car her father drove her to school in (a Rolls-Royce).
“He was meant to have left for work but was watching the monitor in another room,” the fashion designer told The Times of the unrehearsed on-screen interaction between her and her husband of 26 years.
“If I’m being completely honest, I didn’t love me in that documentary,” Beckham reflected, adding she was “surprised” by how positive the feedback was to her appearance in the show.
“David’s documentary made me realise how good it feels to be wrong. I like being wrong. I was wrong, and bring it on. I love that,” she said.
Following the viral moment, Victoria promptly released merchandise poking fun at herself: a white t-shirt with the words “My dad drove a Rolls-Royce”was being sold for £110 shortly after the video spread.
In a later interview with Vogue Australia, Beckham clarified that she “went to a regular school” and “didn’t live in a big house” and was embarrassed of her dad’s car as she was desperate to fit in.
Beckham’s surprise at her online popularity comes ahead of the release of her own Netflix documentary this month, following her time in the Spice Girls and her journey to build her own fashion empire.
“I’m not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering. And I’d say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me,” Beckham said.
“I touch on my family, I touch on the Spice Girls, the problems we’ve had with the business, you know, the money we’ve lost – there have been lots of triggers. I cried.”
Beckham rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, alongside Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton in the Nineties. She launched her fashion label in 2008 – seven years after the band separated.
The star’s eponymous brand has faced its share of financial difficulties and was reported to have debts of £53.9m in 2022.
However, Beckham’s beauty brand topped £100m in sales this summer, with revenues for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd totalling £112.7 million over 2024 – 27 per cent higher than 2023.
“I haven’t talked before about the struggles that the business has been through,” Beckham said. “It hasn’t all been easy.”
Victoria Beckham starts on Netflix on Thursday, 9 October.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments