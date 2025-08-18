Cheryl makes return to spotlight after Liam Payne’s death

Cheryl has announced her first project following the death of her former partner, Liam Payne, in 2024.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, 18 August, Nivea teased a collaboration with the Girls Aloud singer, 42.

Cheryl was filmed walking into a studio before a newspaper bearing the lyrics of her 2009 hit, "Fight For This Love," alongside "August 2025,” was held up over her face.

The former X-Factor judge shares her son Bear, eight, with the former One Direction star. Payne died aged 31 on 16 October 2024 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.