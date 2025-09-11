Amanda Barrie believed her sexuality could cost her job on Coronation Street

Amanda Barrie has revealed that she used to worry about being fired from Coronation Street if bosses discovered her sexuality.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (11 September), the 89-year-old actor, who came out as bisexual in 2002, revealed that during her first week on the ITV soap, “somebody shopped me to the press”.

She said that she believes that “people thought it was catching”, so anybody who did not identify as heterosexual was “pushed away and whispered about”.

Barrie said that, while she has no evidence to back up her claims, she is certain she would have been axed from the soap had bosses found out.

After she publicly disclosed her sexuality, Barrie said that instead of being “stoned in the streets”, she was met with “lots of hugs”.