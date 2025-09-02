Alison Hammond spoke of “starting afresh” as the new series of The Great British Bake Off, returned to our screens on Tuesday (2 September).

Posting on Instagram, the presenter stated that “change is beautiful” as she reflected on the seasons changing from summer to autumn.

“This is the season where you need to slow down. You need to put that kettle on, put your cosy jumper on. Live your best cosy life,” she said.

Hammond added that with the new season also comes a new series of Bake Off, telling viewers to “sit down in front of the telly and get that blanket on”.