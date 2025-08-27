Ed Kelce, father of NFL star Travis, has revealed secret details about his son’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

Appearing on Channel Nine’s The Today Show on Wednesday (27 August), the 74-year-old praised the singer as a “beautiful young lady” and said that the couple “compliment each other so well”.

He revealed that the engagement, which the celebrity couple announced in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday (26 August), actually took place a couple of weeks ago after “several weeks of prodding from myself and Scott Swift.”

“Travis' mother and Taylor's parents have all expected this for a little while,” he added.