Strictly Come Dancing contestant Vicky Pattison responded to judge Shirley Ballas’s comments regarding her nerves, as the reality star exited the show.

The Geordie Shore star and her pro dancer Kai Widdrington found themselves in the dance off against EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon on Sunday (16 November),

The judges unanimously decided to save Sopal and Caillon, who have faced three dance-offs so far in the series.

Pattison admitted she let her “nerves get in the way” this week, agreeing with a comment made by Ballas.

The remaining seven couples will take to the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom next weekend for a special episode.