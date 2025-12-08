Strictly Come Dancing's Lewis Cope has been sent a touching video from his elderly “nana” following his elimination from the BBC competition alongside dancer Katya Jones.

In a special video played in the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two studio on Monday (8 December), Lewis' “nana Dot" sent a heartwarming message to the duo.

"You took us on some journey. Saturday night's not going to be the same. Last orders at the Strictly bar!", she said, cueing applause from the crowd.

Only four couples remain as they head into the semi-finals of the competition.