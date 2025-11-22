Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly apologised after slipping up during a “rehearsed” dance routine during Saturday night’s Blackpool special.

The pair, who are set to exit the series at the end of the current season, joined in with the judges to perform a short dance routine to Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca.

After making a misstep during the routine, the pair quickly apologised.

“ I'm just going to share this with the group, we genuinely rehearsed that all day... Sorry,” said Winkleman.

“We're very sorry,” Daly added jokingly.