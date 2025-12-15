Listen to Lindsay Lohan as Maggie in ‘The Simpsons’

Lindsay Lohan has voiced Maggie in an episode of The Simpsons.

In a new episode called “Parahormonal Activity,” the Mean Girls star gave her voice to the infant character, who rarely speaks.

Maggie's first word was voiced by Elizabeth Taylor in 1992.

In Sunday's (14 December) episode set in the future, Bart announces his intention to drive himself to school.

Becoming upset, Maggie shares her fears about Bart learning to drive.

"He drives so wiggly, and everybody honks at us and yells bad words and shows us fingers," she exclaims.