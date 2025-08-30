Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder share relationship update

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder have addressed rumours of them being in a relationship and even married.

The This Morning presenter and co-host Josie Gibson were joined by Rinder on Thursday’s show, with the latter claiming: “Apparently online we are married with twins.”

Clark added: “The amount of congratulations I have had.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter then joked: “But I’d just like to say it’s a little bit true, and I want to say the wedding night was very disappointing.”