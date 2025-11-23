Rupert Grint wrote new Ron Weasley actor letter passing the baton

Rupert Grint, best known as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has revealed he penned a heartfelt letter to Alastair Stout, the young actor cast as the new Ron in HBO’s upcoming series “passing the baton”.

In his note, Grint wished Stout all the best, recalling how much fun he had growing up in the wizarding world.

He described the moment as “strange” but exciting, saying he was “really intrigued” to see a fresh take on his iconic role.