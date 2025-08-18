Niall Horan makes surprise stage return 10 months after Liam Payne’s death

Niall Horan has made a surprise return to the stage 10 months after the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter delighted fans when he was revealed to be the special guest at Shawn Mendes’ show at the O2 arena in London on Saturday (16 August).

The “Stitches” singer caused a ruckus when he introduced Horan, who walked out with guitar in hand as fans screamed and cheered.

After hugging, the pair performed Horan’s 2016 hit “This Town”. After the song, Horan told the crowd that he “loved them”.

It was the Irish singer’s first stage appearance since the death of Payne in October 2024, who died in Argentina after falling from a balcony.