The King made a rare statement on his cancer diagnosis in a video released in support of the Stand Up to Cancer campaign on Friday (12 December).

His Majesty opened up on how “overwhelming” his journey has been and stressed the importance of attending cancer screenings to help early diagnosis.

The King recalled how his own early diagnosis had allowed him to lead a “full and active life” during treatment.

His diagnosis was announced in February 2024, and the King postponed all public-facing engagements for a period. The previous month, he spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered. The exact disease has not been disclosed.