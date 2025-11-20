Lily Allen opens up on ‘disruptive’ marriage to David Harbour

Lily Allen has opened up on her marriage to David Harbour whilst talking about her latest album West End Girl, describing the relationship as “not what she hoped for”.

Speaking to CBS Mornings on Thursday (20 November), the singer spoke about the impact of the failed marriage on her children, labelling it “disruptive”.

Asked by Anthony Mason what she was “hoping you found with this marriage you had”, she said she “wanted to create a solid and stable and consistent environment for my kids to grow up in” after she up-rooted the family to America.

“That was really not what I had hoped for for my kids”, she said, on the four-year marriage breaking down.