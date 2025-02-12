Independent TV
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy cries in emotional message to fans after his ex Maya Henry breaks silence
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, broke down in tears while thanking her followers for "all the love and support" in a TikTok video.
Payne, 31, tragically died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he had been staying with Cassidy, who travelled back to America before his death.
Cassidy’s post came just hours after the One Direction’s star’s ex-fiancé Maya Henry spoke out about ‘unsafe and harmful’ experiences.
In the emotional video, Cassidy expressed her grief, saying, “I wish Liam was here to be able to see the amount of love and support he's received worldwide.”
