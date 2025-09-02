Lewis Capaldi has called out celebrities who “lied” about reaching out to him during his two-year career hiatus.

Speaking on Hits Radio on Friday (29 August), the singer said that Elton John was one of the first people to call him after his 2023 Glastonbury set, which saw the singer walk off stage early after he struggled to manage his Tourette's tics. After the performance, he announced he was taking a break to focus on his health.

After praising his friend Niall Horan for being continually supportive, the 28-year-old said, “Some people said they checked in on me, but did not. I can't name and shame, but it was bizarre.”

The Scottish singer made his return to the music industry with a performance at Worthy Farm in June in front of thousands of fans.