Robert De Niro joins Jimmy Kimmel to mock Trump’s FCC chairman

Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s first episode back after the host was suspended following comments made about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Appearing on Tuesday’s (23 September) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Hollywood legend participated in a skit where he mocked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr.

Taking on the role of a new FCC chair, his tough-talking character became offended when Kimmel suggested he had been using “mob tactics” to suppress free speech. “What the f*** did you just say to me?”, he said, harkening back to his role as a gangster in Goodfellas.

When Kimmel asked him not to swear or they’d be fined by the FCC, he replied: “I am the FCC”, to which the crowd erupted with laughter.