Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears as she compares Princess Diana to Donald Trump

Jamie Lee Curtis became emotional as she praised the “grace and kindness” that Princess Diana exued whilst slamming Donald Trump as “vile”.

The Hollywood actor appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (25 November), where she recalled the time she almost met the late royal and Prince William and Prince Harry on set of a movie.

She then began to cry as she compared Diana to current world leaders.

Turning her attention to the US president and his recent “quiet piggy” comment to a reporter, Curtis said: “I think that this has woken us up to an unacceptable behaviour that we cannot have as the legacy of the United States of America.”