I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax opens up on moment OJ Simpson ‘tried to kill her’

I’m A Celebrity’s Ruby Wax opened up on what it was like to interview OJ Simpson during Tuesday’s (18 November) episode.

The former chat show host spent three days with the ex-NFL star in 1998 as part of her Ruby Wax Meets… series, four years after he was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

In the jungle, Wax recalled the moment Simpson knocked on her hotel door and then pretended to stab her with a banana.

“He tried to kill me with a banana. He said ‘I did it,’ and then he went ‘April Fool's’,” Wax told her campmates.