Harleymoon Kemp’s hilarious reaction to dad’s terrifying I’m a Celeb stunt

Harleymoon Kemp shared her hilarious reaction as she watched dad Martin's terrifying I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stunt.

Former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, 64, parachuted from a helicopter alongside Eastenders' Shona McGarty in the first episode of this year's series.

In a video posted to X on Sunday (16 November), Harleymoon, 36, raised her eyebrows and looked visibly concerned as her father took the daring leap.

"I've never felt anything like that in my life", Martin said upon landing, "That was the best experience I've had in years."