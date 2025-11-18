Martin Kemp urged to face ‘worst possible trial’ on I’m A Celebrity by his own daughter
Harleymoon Kemp wants to see her dad ‘stressed and rattled’ because he’s finding reality show ‘hysterical’
Harleymoon Kemp has expressed a desire to see her father, Martin Kemp, subjected to "the worst possible trial there is" during his stint on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, hoping to witness him "stressed and rattled."
Despite the Spandau Ballet singer, 64, appearing to navigate the ITV show's challenges with ease, his daughter, currently featuring on Celebrity Race Across The World, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she hopes his composure breaks.
"That’s the thing about my dad, as you’ll have seen on that first episode where the cockroaches come down, he’s finding it hysterical," she explained. "I would love for people to put him in the worst possible trial there is and rattle him."
Harleymoon elaborated on her wish, stating: "He’s such a cool, chilled guy, and he’s got it all together. He’ll be very loving and supportive for the other campmates, but I just would like to see him stressed and rattled."
The singer also revealed her surprise when her father, whom she believed would struggle with heights, skydived from a helicopter at the series' outset. "I was on the edge of my feet watching my 64-year-old dad jump out of the helicopter," she recalled. "It was the one thing I said: ‘Dad, if you’re doing it, please don’t jump out the helicopter.’ And there he was, spinning around."
Kemp follows in the footsteps of his son, Roman, who secured third place in the 2019 series. Harleymoon shared that the TV presenter offered his father some practical advice before he departed for Australia: "He said sleep on the end if you’re the snorer of the group, so that you’re not in the middle."
Harleymoon and Roman are currently competing together on the latest series of Celebrity Race Across The World.
She described the experience as a unique opportunity to reconnect with her brother. "I wanted that emotional journey as well as the physical one," she said.
"I was so excited to have six weeks with my brother where we really got to know each other again as adults, and I got everything I wanted. Honestly, it was amazing."
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here continues on ITV at 9pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments