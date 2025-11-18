Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harleymoon Kemp has expressed a desire to see her father, Martin Kemp, subjected to "the worst possible trial there is" during his stint on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, hoping to witness him "stressed and rattled."

Despite the Spandau Ballet singer, 64, appearing to navigate the ITV show's challenges with ease, his daughter, currently featuring on Celebrity Race Across The World, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she hopes his composure breaks.

"That’s the thing about my dad, as you’ll have seen on that first episode where the cockroaches come down, he’s finding it hysterical," she explained. "I would love for people to put him in the worst possible trial there is and rattle him."

Harleymoon elaborated on her wish, stating: "He’s such a cool, chilled guy, and he’s got it all together. He’ll be very loving and supportive for the other campmates, but I just would like to see him stressed and rattled."

open image in gallery Martin Kemp alongside Kelly Brook on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

The singer also revealed her surprise when her father, whom she believed would struggle with heights, skydived from a helicopter at the series' outset. "I was on the edge of my feet watching my 64-year-old dad jump out of the helicopter," she recalled. "It was the one thing I said: ‘Dad, if you’re doing it, please don’t jump out the helicopter.’ And there he was, spinning around."

Kemp follows in the footsteps of his son, Roman, who secured third place in the 2019 series. Harleymoon shared that the TV presenter offered his father some practical advice before he departed for Australia: "He said sleep on the end if you’re the snorer of the group, so that you’re not in the middle."

Harleymoon and Roman are currently competing together on the latest series of Celebrity Race Across The World.

open image in gallery Roman and Harleymoon Kemp ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

She described the experience as a unique opportunity to reconnect with her brother. "I wanted that emotional journey as well as the physical one," she said.

"I was so excited to have six weeks with my brother where we really got to know each other again as adults, and I got everything I wanted. Honestly, it was amazing."

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here continues on ITV at 9pm.