Celebrity Race Across The World kicks off in Mexico with pair storming ahead
- Broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal secured a commanding lead in the first leg of Celebrity Race Across The World Series Three.
- The duo were the first to reach the initial checkpoint in Flores, Guatemala, arriving over 23 hours ahead of their competitors.
- The BBC spin-off series features four celebrity duos embarking on a challenging 3,670-mile journey across Central America without phones or internet.
- Starting from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, contestants are given a budget of £950 per person and must navigate through five checkpoints to the finish line in South America.
- Other teams, including Dylan Llewellyn and his mother, Tyler West and Molly Rainford, and Roman Kemp and Harleymoon, experienced varied journeys, with some prioritising local experiences over speed.