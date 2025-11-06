Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Race Across The World kicks off in Mexico with pair storming ahead

(Left to right) Partners Molly Rainford and Tyler West, Roman Kemp and sister Harleymoon, Anita Rani and Dad Bal and Dylan Llewellyn with mum Jackie. taking part in BBC1's Celebrity Race Across The World
(Left to right) Partners Molly Rainford and Tyler West, Roman Kemp and sister Harleymoon, Anita Rani and Dad Bal and Dylan Llewellyn with mum Jackie. taking part in BBC1's Celebrity Race Across The World (Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire)
  • Broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal secured a commanding lead in the first leg of Celebrity Race Across The World Series Three.
  • The duo were the first to reach the initial checkpoint in Flores, Guatemala, arriving over 23 hours ahead of their competitors.
  • The BBC spin-off series features four celebrity duos embarking on a challenging 3,670-mile journey across Central America without phones or internet.
  • Starting from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, contestants are given a budget of £950 per person and must navigate through five checkpoints to the finish line in South America.
  • Other teams, including Dylan Llewellyn and his mother, Tyler West and Molly Rainford, and Roman Kemp and Harleymoon, experienced varied journeys, with some prioritising local experiences over speed.
